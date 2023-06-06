GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Sells $61,200.44 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $61,200.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,940.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 21 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,517.67.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $70,830.15.

On Thursday, March 9th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $379,050.00.

GDDY traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,650. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $85.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GDDY. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 49.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 69,944 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 30.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

