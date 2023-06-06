Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,574,421 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 1,415,509 shares.The stock last traded at $3.80 and had previously closed at $3.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.77.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Trading Up 9.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $818.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80.

Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $898.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 442.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 535.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 179.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

