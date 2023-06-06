Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of GPK opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $26.16.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 6.46%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 151,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,303 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

