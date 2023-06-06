Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO) Trading 0% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0% during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $23.55 and last traded at $23.50. 1,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 4,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.3631 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.90.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

