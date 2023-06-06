Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Trading Up 0.4%

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $8.00. 48,032 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 26,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Great Elm Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 million. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Elm Capital Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Elm Capital Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Capital

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is -241.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the second quarter worth $214,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Great Elm Capital by 111.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Latigo Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,426,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.