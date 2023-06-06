Greif (GEF) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) is set to release its 4/30/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 7th. Analysts expect Greif to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $61.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Greif has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $74.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GEF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Greif from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Greif has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Insider Transactions at Greif

Institutional Trading of Greif

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 108,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,044.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 108,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,044.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,032.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 96,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,757,079.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 8,437 shares of company stock valued at $578,287 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEF. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Greif by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,045,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth $16,669,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,604,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 109,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

