Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,066,914 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 684,545 shares.The stock last traded at $13.45 and had previously closed at $12.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.448 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGAL. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 5.1% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 31,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

(Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.