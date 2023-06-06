Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Given Maintains Rating at 58.com

58.com reissued their maintains rating on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

GWRE has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.09.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $72.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 1.27. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $83.51.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.17). Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $406,300.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,897,282.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $406,300.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,897,282.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 11,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total transaction of $893,319.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,533 shares in the company, valued at $10,150,401.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,253 shares of company stock worth $2,024,289. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $916,572,740,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,862,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teca Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 123,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 53,057 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

