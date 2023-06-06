Harfst & Associates Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $8,672,000. Natixis lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 169,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after buying an additional 20,046 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,507,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 22,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.13.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 547 shares in the company, valued at $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AOS traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,570. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $71.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

