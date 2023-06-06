Harfst & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,053,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,689,000 after buying an additional 7,523,681 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,342,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,136,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,730,000 after purchasing an additional 588,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,755,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,793,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,246,000 after purchasing an additional 132,223 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $20.57 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 253,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,365. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.56. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $20.92.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0519 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

