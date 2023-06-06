Harfst & Associates Inc. Sells 43 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Harfst & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,217 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRTX. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $299.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.87.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total value of $568,770.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,356,990.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total transaction of $568,770.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,356,990.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $13,464,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,273 shares of company stock worth $19,062,265 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $4.06 on Tuesday, hitting $330.36. The stock had a trading volume of 399,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,689. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.55 and its 200 day moving average is $312.44. The company has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $243.17 and a 52 week high of $354.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

