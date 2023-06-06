Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $32.38 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average of $41.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,684,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,344,000 after purchasing an additional 828,342 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 9,840.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 784,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 776,727 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,684,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 77.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,253,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,577,000 after acquiring an additional 545,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,377,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

