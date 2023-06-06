Harspring Capital Management LLC Has $29.55 Million Position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Harspring Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Enova International makes up about 7.6% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Harspring Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.45% of Enova International worth $29,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the third quarter worth about $498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,067,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 53.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 13.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 8.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enova International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enova International from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Enova International Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of ENVA stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.78. 83,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,247. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 16.63 and a quick ratio of 16.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.84. Enova International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $55.53.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $483.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. Enova International had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Equities analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enova International

In other news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 5,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $251,955.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,982,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ellen Carnahan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $261,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 5,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $251,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,982,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

