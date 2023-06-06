Harspring Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Harspring Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 147,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,000. Rush Enterprises comprises about 2.0% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 77.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

Rush Enterprises stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.04. 69,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,601. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.30. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RUSHA. StockNews.com began coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Rush Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the business of retailing commercial vehicles. It operates under the Truck and All Other segments. The Truck segment includes an operating network of commercial vehicle dealerships that provide an integrated one-stop source for the commercial vehicle needs of its customers, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts, service, and collision center facilities, and financial services, including the financing of new and used commercial vehicle purchases, insurance products, and truck leasing and rentals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.