Hastings Technology Metals Limited (ASX:HAS) Insider Purchases A$127,838.00 in Stock

Hastings Technology Metals Limited (ASX:HAS – Get Rating) insider Charles Lew acquired 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.56 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of A$127,838.00 ($84,660.93).
Hastings Technology Metals Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97.
Hastings Technology Metals Company Profile
