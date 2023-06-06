Head-To-Head Analysis: Almirall (LBTSF) & The Competition

Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF – Get Rating) is one of 368 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Almirall to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Almirall and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Almirall 0 2 1 0 2.33 Almirall Competitors 504 1498 4046 40 2.59

Almirall currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.80%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 87.41%. Given Almirall’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Almirall has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Almirall N/A N/A -129.32 Almirall Competitors $143.31 million -$5.99 million -46.57

This table compares Almirall and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Almirall’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Almirall. Almirall is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Almirall and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Almirall N/A N/A N/A Almirall Competitors -894.42% -302.53% -20.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Almirall shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Almirall competitors beat Almirall on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Almirall

Almirall, S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of skin-health related medicines in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, psoriasis, onychomycosis, oncodermatology, acne, and orphan indications, as well as for cardiovascular, musculo-skeletal, respiratory, and nervous system; alimentary tract and metabolism; antiinfectives for systemic use; genito urinary system and sex hormones; immunostimulants; and systematic hormonal preparations. Its products include Ilumetri, Solaraze, Actikerall, Ciclopoli, Skilarence, Aczone, Decoderm, Cordran Tape, Azelex, Klisyri, Tazorac, Seysara, Veltin, Almax, Ebastel, Sativex, Crestor, and Efficib/Tesavel. Almirall, S.A. has collaboration and partnership agreements with Tyris Therapeutics, BIOMAP, the University of Dundee, Kaken Pharmaceutical Co Ltd., Ichnos Sciences Inc., the University Carlos III Madrid and MEDINA Foundation, 23andMe, Inc., HitGen Ltd., WuXi Biologics, Eli Lilly and Company, and Athenex, Inc. The company was formerly known as Laboratorios Almirall, S.A. and changed its name to Almirall, S.A. in May 2009. Almirall, S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

