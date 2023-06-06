Head-To-Head Analysis: Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) vs. Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC)

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Rating) and Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vivani Medical and Positron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivani Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vivani Medical currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 399.96%. Given Vivani Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vivani Medical is more favorable than Positron.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$13.89 million N/A N/A Positron $730,000.00 38.68 -$2.31 million N/A N/A

This table compares Vivani Medical and Positron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Positron has higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical.

Volatility & Risk

Vivani Medical has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Positron has a beta of -0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vivani Medical and Positron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivani Medical N/A -30.96% -27.94% Positron -173.76% -559.29% -55.29%

Summary

Vivani Medical beats Positron on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc. develops and commercializes drug and device implants that treat patients with chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. The company was founded on May 22,2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

About Positron

Positron Corp. operates as a nuclear medicine healthcare company, which engages in the provision of cardiac positron emission tomography imaging. It operates through the Medical Equipment and Radiopharmaceuticals segments. It offers economical, end-to-end solutions for Positron Emission Tomography (PET) myocardial perfusion imaging through complementary product integration of PET imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and radioisotopes. The company was founded by Roman Oliynyk on December 20, 1983 and is headquartered in Niagara Falls, NY.

