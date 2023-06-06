Head-To-Head Comparison: MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) versus SEB (OTC:SEBYF)

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) and SEB (OTC:SEBYF – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.2% of MillerKnoll shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of SEB shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of MillerKnoll shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MillerKnoll and SEB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MillerKnoll 1.51% 10.83% 3.45% SEB N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MillerKnoll 0 2 0 0 2.00 SEB 2 1 1 0 1.75

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MillerKnoll and SEB, as reported by MarketBeat.

MillerKnoll currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.24%. SEB has a consensus target price of C$104.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.04%. Given MillerKnoll’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MillerKnoll is more favorable than SEB.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MillerKnoll and SEB’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MillerKnoll $3.95 billion 0.28 -$27.10 million $0.84 17.48 SEB N/A N/A N/A C$3.49 31.28

SEB has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MillerKnoll. MillerKnoll is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SEB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

MillerKnoll pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. SEB pays an annual dividend of C$1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. MillerKnoll pays out 89.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SEB pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

MillerKnoll beats SEB on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc. researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names. The company also offers office seating, office furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions. As of May 28, 2022, the company operated 70 retail studios including 35 operates under the DWR brand, 7 under the HAY brand, 22 Herman Miller stores, 2 Muuto stores, 3 Knoll stores, and a multi-brand Chicago store. Its products are used in institutional, health/science, and residential and other environments; transportation terminals; and industrial and educational settings. The company markets its products through its sales staff, and independent dealers and retailers, as well as e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Herman Miller, Inc. and changed its name to MillerKnoll, Inc. in November 2021. MillerKnoll, Inc. was incorporated in 1905 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

About SEB

SEB SA designs, manufactures, and markets small household appliances worldwide. It provides electrical cooking, food preparation, and beverage preparation products, including electrical cooking products comprising deep fryers, rice cookers, electric pressure cookers, informal meal appliances, waffle makers, grills, toasters, multicookers, coffee makers, espresso machines, electric kettles, home beer-taps, soy-milk makers, blenders, cooking food processors, kitchen machines, mixers, beaters, etc. The company also offers linen, home, and personal care products, such as irons and steam generators, garment steamers, canister vacuum cleaners with or without dust bag, steam and upright vacuum cleaners, vacuum weepers, versatile vacuums, robots, fans, heaters, air treatment appliances, hair care appliances, depilators, electrical beard trimmers, hair clippers, and bathroom scales. In addition, it provides cookware products, such as frying pans, saucepans pots, pressure cookers, bakeware, kitchen utensils, food storage containers, vacuum flasks, thermo mugs, cutlery, and other products. Further, the company offers hotel equipment, crepe and waffle makers, planchas, and grills for professionals. It provides its products under various brands that primarily include Calor, Rowenta, Moulinex, Seb, Tefal, Krups, Lagostina, WMF, Schaerer, Wilbur Curtis, Hepp, Krampouz, Arno, Supor, Imusa, All-Clad, and Silit. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Écully, France.

