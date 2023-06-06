Hedera (HBAR) Trading Down 6.5% This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.56 billion and approximately $25.44 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for $0.0495 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00053788 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00037216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00016172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,627,399,933 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,627,399,932.901268 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04868244 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $32,394,422.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

