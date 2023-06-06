Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Gap Up to $8.94

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.94, but opened at $9.25. Hello Group shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 252,614 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

Hello Group Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.67.

Hello Group Increases Dividend

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $465.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.50 million. Hello Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Equities analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hello Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Alpine Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,688,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Hello Group by 411.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,547,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,286,000 after buying an additional 2,854,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hello Group by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,517,000 after buying an additional 2,245,152 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hello Group by 258.7% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,095,000 after buying an additional 1,592,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,388,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,284 shares during the last quarter. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading

