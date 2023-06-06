HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Receives $45.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLFFF. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HelloFresh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised HelloFresh from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HelloFresh from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh Price Performance

HelloFresh stock opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.08. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $38.65.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of food solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: USA and International. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded by Jessica Nilsson Schultz, Thomas W.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.