Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam reduced its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,432 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hess by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,783,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,047,178,000 after purchasing an additional 159,750 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Hess by 0.5% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,372,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,021,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Hess by 11.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $854,786,000 after purchasing an additional 801,336 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Hess by 51.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $816,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,257 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $130.11 on Tuesday. Hess Co. has a one year low of $90.34 and a one year high of $160.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.26 and a 200-day moving average of $138.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hess Cuts Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hess news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hess from $167.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

