Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 0.7% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $93,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.71. The company had a trading volume of 724,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,148. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC increased their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

