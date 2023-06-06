Hop Protocol (HOP) Trading Down 15% Over Last Week

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0756 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded down 15% against the US dollar. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $190,217.07 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

