Horizen (ZEN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.26 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Horizen has a market cap of $104.02 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $7.56 or 0.00028062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00112009 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00045494 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,766,062 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

