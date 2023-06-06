HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Position Lessened by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,491 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 39,800 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,923,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $198,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $205,962,000 after purchasing an additional 990,157 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at about $16,497,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,444,179 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $92,132,000 after buying an additional 611,938 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,495 shares of company stock worth $1,490,024 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HP Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.81.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.88. 2,148,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,505,936. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.00. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 39.77%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

