HSS Hire Group plc (HSS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.37 on July 14th

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from HSS Hire Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
HSS Hire Group Stock Performance
LON HSS opened at GBX 14.10 ($0.18) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of £99.40 million, a PE ratio of 470.00 and a beta of 0.23. HSS Hire Group has a 1-year low of GBX 11.30 ($0.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 16.75 ($0.21).
HSS Hire Group Company Profile
