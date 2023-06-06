HSS Hire Group plc (HSS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.37 on July 14th

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from HSS Hire Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HSS Hire Group Stock Performance

LON HSS opened at GBX 14.10 ($0.18) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of £99.40 million, a PE ratio of 470.00 and a beta of 0.23. HSS Hire Group has a 1-year low of GBX 11.30 ($0.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 16.75 ($0.21).

HSS Hire Group Company Profile

HSS Hire Group plc provides tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Rental and Related Revenue; and Services segments. It offers tools and equipment, including powered access and power generation equipment; and engages in the resale of fuel and other consumables, as well as provision of transport and other ancillary services.

