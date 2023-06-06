Humanscape 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $307.68 (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for about $0.0847 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $9.52 million and $307.68 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

