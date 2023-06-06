ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.96

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 333579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICL. StockNews.com began coverage on ICL Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ICL Group from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on ICL Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.1132 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC raised its stake in ICL Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ICL Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in ICL Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ICL Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ICL Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

