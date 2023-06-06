ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.96

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 333579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on ICL. StockNews.com began coverage on ICL Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ICL Group from $7.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on ICL Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.
ICL Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
ICL Group Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICL Group
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC raised its stake in ICL Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ICL Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in ICL Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ICL Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ICL Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.
About ICL Group
ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ICL Group (ICL)
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
- 3 High-Yield Names The Institutions Are Buying
- The J.M. Smucker Co.: A Sweet Opportunity For Income Investors
- Here’s What’s Driving the Price of Carvana Higher
Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.