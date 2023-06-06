ICON Market Capitalization Achieves $218.09 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 6th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $218.09 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 959,032,847 coins and its circulating supply is 959,032,622 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 959,012,098.3082185 with 959,012,099.8056155 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21998651 USD and is down -7.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $7,233,101.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

