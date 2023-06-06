IDEX Co. (IEX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 on June 23rd

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

IDEX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. IDEX has a dividend payout ratio of 28.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect IDEX to earn $9.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $205.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.36. IDEX has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $246.23.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,687,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,628,000 after purchasing an additional 306,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IDEX by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,214,000 after buying an additional 1,576,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,939,000 after purchasing an additional 103,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading

