iExec RLC Price Down 12.5% Over Last Week (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00005333 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $100.20 million and $7.63 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006422 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00025541 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000109 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015469 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001020 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,958.92 or 1.00005523 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About iExec RLC

RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.35823775 USD and is down -9.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $7,500,537.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

