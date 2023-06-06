IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,657.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMIAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,800 ($22.38) to GBX 1,900 ($23.62) in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,900 ($23.62) to GBX 2,000 ($24.86) in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

IMI Stock Performance

Shares of IMIAY stock opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. IMI has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average is $34.40.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

