ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.79, but opened at $2.99. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 1,099,769 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Michael D. Blaszyk purchased 71,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $197,766.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,766.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael D. Blaszyk bought 71,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $197,766.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,915 shares in the company, valued at $197,766.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Owen Brennan purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $70,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded ImmunityBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBRX. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,590,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 46,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 5.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,613,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 80,170 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter worth $877,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ImmunityBio by 166.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 97,090 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.