Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 370,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 87,822 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $29,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.88. 137,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,642. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.77. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $86.29.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities upgraded Incyte from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

