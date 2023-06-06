Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.90 and last traded at $50.90. Approximately 34,630 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 260,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Independent Bank Stock Up 7.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.30. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel acquired 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $100,180.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,722.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Independent Bank news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel acquired 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $100,180.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,722.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,825.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,069 shares of company stock worth $207,131 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDB. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Independent Bank by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

