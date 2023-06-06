Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Buys 958 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.72. 4,296,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,205,710. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.96. The stock has a market cap of $295.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.11.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

