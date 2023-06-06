Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Has $424,000 Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,555,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,762,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

