Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,336 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 153.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.9 %

PSX stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,897,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.20 and a 200 day moving average of $101.19. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PSX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.13.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.