Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,437 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the quarter. Hess Midstream comprises approximately 0.4% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Hess Midstream worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 83.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Insider Activity at Hess Midstream

In other Hess Midstream news, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $42,729.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,243.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hess Midstream news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $42,729.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,243.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,393,286 shares of company stock worth $167,009,522.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hess Midstream Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HESM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

NYSE HESM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,194. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.05. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.08). Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.81 million. Analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.5851 dividend. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 117.59%.

Hess Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas gathering and compression, crude oil gathering, and produced water gathering and disposal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HESM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.