Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $2.21 on Tuesday, hitting $134.65. 2,581,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,971,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.10 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,276 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,658 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.