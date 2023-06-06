Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Sells 510,954 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,356,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 510,954 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners comprises 5.4% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $36,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WES. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 485.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

WES traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average is $26.61.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.80 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.856 per share. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.08%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 72.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

See Also

