Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 185,225 shares during the quarter. Holly Energy Partners accounts for 1.2% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Holly Energy Partners worth $7,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 129,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 55,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 12,571 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,547,000. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HEP traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 108,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,714. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.90. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $19.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.62 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 39.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.

