Insider Buying: GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI – Get Rating) insider Giles Woodgate purchased 50,000 shares of GDI Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.71 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of A$35,250.00 ($23,344.37).

Giles Woodgate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Giles Woodgate acquired 100,000 shares of GDI Property Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.72 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of A$71,500.00 ($47,350.99).

GDI Property Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40.

GDI Property Group Company Profile

GDI Property Group (GDI) is an ASX listed property owner and fund manager. We have a proud history of delivering strong returns to investors for over 25 years. Our Board and employees are passionate about property and about funds management. We aim to continue to grow the wealth of our investors, provide exceptional accommodation to our customers and be a highly respected brand in our community.

