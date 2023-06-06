Insider Buying: TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Director Purchases 37,880 Shares of Stock

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) Director Timothy J. Barberich acquired 37,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $99,624.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,624.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCRX remained flat at $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 958,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,747. The company has a market capitalization of $67.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.31. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $6.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 7.18.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.23% and a negative net margin of 419.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. Analysts predict that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TScan Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TScan Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,519,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 31,352 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in TScan Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 136,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 37,030 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

