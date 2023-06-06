Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Sells 38,000 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) CFO Tycho Peterson sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 454,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,019.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 729,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,240. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $13.21.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.81 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 105.87% and a negative return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 407.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 456.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

