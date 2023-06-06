Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) General Counsel Sells 1,170 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) General Counsel Lisa E. Storey sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $13,782.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 116,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,269.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EverCommerce Price Performance

Shares of EVCM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,927. EverCommerce Inc. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $13.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $161.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 23,614 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 24,509 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVCM shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.