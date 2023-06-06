Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) General Counsel Sells 1,170 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) General Counsel Lisa E. Storey sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $13,782.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 116,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,269.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
EverCommerce Price Performance
Shares of EVCM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,927. EverCommerce Inc. has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $13.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.25.
EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $161.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVCM shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.31.
EverCommerce Company Profile
EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
See Also
