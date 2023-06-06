Insider Selling: FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) CFO Sells 13,557 Shares of Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 13,557 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $113,065.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,831.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FIGS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $8.47. 3,449,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,331. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 105.89, a PEG ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.49.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. FIGS had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays cut shares of FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in FIGS by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 16,243,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,322,000 after acquiring an additional 526,792 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of FIGS by 44.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,289,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FIGS by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,780,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,693,000 after buying an additional 957,411 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in FIGS by 2.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,536,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,029,000 after acquiring an additional 243,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FIGS by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,494,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,809,000 after purchasing an additional 538,006 shares during the last quarter.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

