Insider Selling: Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Sells 1,403 Shares of Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) CFO Paul Kim sold 1,403 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $56,540.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,224,267. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Fulgent Genetics Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:FLGT traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.75. 199,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,491. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $65.17. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.66 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99.
Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.21. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $66.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FLGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.
Fulgent Genetics Company Profile
Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded by Ming Hsieh on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in El Monte, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.