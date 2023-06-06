Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Sells 11,256 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CRO Tali Notman sold 11,256 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $267,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 634,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,100,535.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FROG stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,666. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 0.43. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $27.96.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on JFrog in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,801,000 after purchasing an additional 184,093 shares during the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 3.5% in the first quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,369,000 after buying an additional 168,242 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 17.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,261,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after buying an additional 481,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,043,000 after buying an additional 229,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in JFrog by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,465,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,598,000 after purchasing an additional 77,428 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

